Beaverton police responded to a report of a man attacking and killing his elderly mother. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Following the alleged murder of his mother, Jason Lee Nye, 41, has been charged with second-degree murder.

Officers responded to reports of an “assault involving a sword” on Southwest Tupelo Lane around 4:18 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the Beaverton Police Department.

Authorities say they arrived to find 73-year-old Audrey Schaff with several stab wounds. She was later reported dead at the scene.

Nye was still at the house — which he reportedly shared with his mother — by the time police made it to the scene. He was then taken into custody.

Investigators say they found two bladed weapons which they believe Nye used in the murder — a knife and a “sword-style weapon.”

Nye was sent to the Washington County Jail and awaits his arraignment, which is scheduled for Friday.