PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two teens are facing criminal mischief charges for reportedly causing damage to the baseball field at South Salem High School after driving on the diamond on Monday night.

Salem police arrested the two 16-year-olds at Gilmore Field.

A neighbor reportedly called 911 after seeing the two teens drive a large pickup truck over the grass, completely ripping out parts of the field.



The teens were still at the field with their truck stuck in the mud there when officers showed up, according to police.

The Salem-Keizer School District does not have an estimate on the cost of repair.