PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities are investigating after a shooting in Southeast Portland Wednesday night left one person dead, the Portland Police Bureau said.

Officers responded at around 8 P.M. to a shooting in the Hazelwood neighborhood near SE 127th Avenue and E Burnside Street. At the scene, Portland Police found one man dead.

Reportedly, suspects fled the scene and no one arrests have been made yet.

Homicide investigators are responding to the situation.

East Burnside is closed between SE 122nd Avenue and SE 133rd Avenue, which includes all Trimet and Max access too.

Portland Police ask that if you have any information regarding this case to contact Detective Ryan Foote at Ryan.Foote@police.portlandoregon.gov, 503-823-0781, or Detective Travis Law at Travis.Law@police.portlandoregon.gov, 503-823-0395, and use the case number 22-221936.

This is a developing story. A KOIN 6 News crew is on the way to the scene to learn more.