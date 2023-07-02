PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was stabbed to death in the Buckman area of Southeast Portland during the early morning hours of July 2, the Portland Police Bureau says.

PPB Central Precinct officers responded to a reported stabbing on the 1400 block of 12th Avenue at 1:49 a.m. Officers found the victim dead at the scene and ruled his death a homicide. No suspects were found on scene.

“The suspect or suspects left the area and no immediate arrests were made,” PPB said. “The Portland Police Homicide Unit responded to the scene to investigate the incident.”

Officers temporarily closed 12th Avenue between Main Street and Hawthorne Boulevard and Southeast Madison Street between 11th and 13th Avenues while officers conducted an investigation.

Anyone with information about the homicide case is asked to contact Detective Brad Clifton by email at Brad.Clifton@police.portlandoregon.gov, or by phone at (503) 823-0696 using case number 23-173331. Detective Calvin Goldring can also be contacted about the case at Calvin.Goldring@police.portlandoregon.gov or (503) 823-0256.