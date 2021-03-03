‘Deadly, dangerous violence’ spreads Portland resources thin

Dozens of evidence markers at the scene of a shooting in Portland (KOIN, file)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Police Bureau is grappling with a drastic rise in violent crime and shootings.

Police said there have already been 18 homicides — 13 of which were related to gun violence — in the city of Portland just barely over two months into 2021.

PPB Sergeant Kevin Allen said gang activity is partly to blame for the uptick in shootings, but officers have been responding to various forms of gun violence calls.

Allen said the trend has taken an emotional toll on the officers who are “seeing the impact of this deadly, dangerous violence. It’s terrifying when we go and there’s a house where someone lives and there’s bullets flying through it. The officers are the ones seeing it and the fear in the community. And they want to see that number go down.”

Allen added, “It’s sad. It’s sad to see so many people hurting because of this violent crime.”

Portland police said the new Enhanced Community Safety Team is helping the bureau investigate these homicides. The new team focuses only on investigation, which sets it apart from the old Gun Violence Reduction Team which was disbanded in early summer 2020.