This Nissan was towed by police during a street racing event, May 5, 2023 (PPB)

The numbers arrested do not include those by Oregon State Police

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Five people were arrested, 6 cars were towed and one set of tires was spiked by police Friday night during a “special detail” to deal with street racing in Portland.

The street racing takeovers on Swan Island and North Marine Drive were interrupted by the coordinated efforts of Portland police on the ground and in the air, the Oregon State Police, former traffic division officers, detectives and K9 units.

As police closed in, many participants tried to leave, officials said in a release on Saturday. Along with the arrests, 33 citations were issued. These numbers don’t include any arrests or citations from OSP.

Four of the 5 have been publicly identified, and 3 of them are from Vancouver: Tyler Z. Roberts, 18; Jaylen L. Madison, 18; and Austin M. Pool, 21. They face various charges, but Madison is also facing gun charges.

Salem resident Kenneth N. Sevy, 22, faces multiple charges including DUII.

More of these special details are planned throughout the summer, officials said, and won’t be announced before they begin. “Participants are warned that they are risking arrest, towed vehicles, and traffic tickets if they take part in illegal street racing or takeovers,” authorities said.

