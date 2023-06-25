PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A possible armed robbery suspect set off a chain-reaction 5-car crash that left one woman dead and 3 others injured Sunday evening in Northeast Portland, police said.

Shortly after 6 p.m., a Gresham police officer spotted a car that may have been involved in a string of armed robberies. Authorities said the Gresham officer tried to get behind the car at NE 181st and Glisan, but the driver sped off.

The suspect — whose name has not been released at this time — rear-ended 2 cars on NE Glisan near 147th Avenue, officials said. One car was parked and empty. The other car had 2 people inside. The woman passenger in that car died and the other person was seriously hurt.

The crash sent the suspect’s car into oncoming traffic and hit 2 more cars. Two people from one car took themselves to a hospital, while the driver of the 4th car was unhurt.

The suspect was arrested and taken to the Gresham Police Department.

The names of the victims have not been released at this time.

The investigation into the crash continues. Anyone with information about case number 23-166974 is asked to contact crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov

No other information is available at this time.