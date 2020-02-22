Spike strips end high-speed chase, driver arrested

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A driver has been arrested after a high-speed chase–involving two separate stolen vehicles–ended with a crash in Fairview.

The pursuit by officers to catch Dylan M. Miller took more than an hour and covered ground in both Oregon and Washington.

It began when two officers attempted to stop a reported stolen Chevorlet pickup near the intersection of North Houghton Street and North Foss Avenue. The officers said Miller, 25, sped off before they could reach the vehicle.

Dylan M. Miller

Portland Police were able to follow Miller with the assistance of its Air Support Unit. A plane tracked the truck as it made its way northbound onto I-5 into Vancouver. Miller then went eastbound on Highway 4 in Washington before returning to I-5 to get back into Oregon. He drove to the Cascade Station Mall parking lot, jumped out of the truck, and got into another previously reported stolen Honda Accord, according to police.

Miller then drove a the car back on to I-205 into Vancouver. His speeds exceeded 100 miles per hour, police said.

After exiting on Northeast Marine Drive, Miller drove through several neighborhoods in North Portland. He ran numerous red lights and drove into oncoming traffic, according to police.

Officers planted spike strips as the vehicle went eastbound on Northeast Sandy Boulevard near Northeast 122nd Avenue. One tire was punctured and deflated but Miller continued to accelerate and cross the center line into oncoming traffic. Another officer spiked the vehicle tires again near Northeast 185th Avenue and the Accord finally crashed off the road near Northeast 223rd Avenue in Fairview.

He appeared to be uninjured from any of the events, according to police.



Miller was arrested on multiple charges and booked into Multnomah County Detention Center. He faces two counts of Attempt to Elude by Vehicle, Reckless Driving, Reckless Endangering, two counts of Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, two counts of Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle as well as other outstanding warrants.