‘Spiritual Warfare:’ Pastor recounts shooting outside her home

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Pastor Renee Ward remembers immediately calling out to her son, hitting the floor and shutting the lights off after hearing rapid gunfire from outside her home in Northeast Portland.

She was relaxing with her son Thursday night when she heard the shots at around 8:30 p.m.

“I began to check the area … and literally did a military crawl to the living room, looked out the window,” she said.

She told her son to call 911. When police arrived to her neighborhood near North Killingsworth Street and Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, they found shell casings near her lawn but no suspect.

Still, Ward is relieved no one was hurt.

“I’m grateful that I’m having a conversation, not about burying my son,” she said.

Within the same hour, Portland Police said a man was shot several times in the Powellhurst-Gilbert Neighborhood in his home while he was with his family.

Doctors told the family the man had 15 bullet holes in his body. While they said he will recover, surgeons had to remove part of his spleen, pancreas and femur.

Ward said she is trying to look at the situations through a spiritual lens, adding that gun violence isn’t as simple as criminals running around shooting guns.

“I do still believe that it is a heart problem and a mind problem,” she said. “And I say very publicly that there was no public policy or one individual that will be able to rid us of this social blight, this heart matter. And this is spiritual warfare.”

To date, there have been 215 gun-related incidents in Portland, according to police. Of those incidents, 15 were homicides.

Mayor Ted Wheeler announced Thursday that he plans to ask for almost $2 million to bring in more uniformed officers to try and curb the gun violence problem. The team, which would be similar to the recently dissolved Gun Violence Reduction Team, would be comprised of 12 police officers, two sergeants and five detectives dedicated solely to investigating shootings.

But Ward believes bringing in more officers to stop gun violence is simply a “knee jerk reaction” to a bigger problem.

“That’s like asking to fix something that wasn’t broken in the first place,” she said. “It doesn’t bring back the lives shattered and extinguished by gun violence. You can’t use a wide paint brush to create a masterpiece. You must attend to every detail. One-size doesn’t fit all and money doesn’t address to what is ailing our society.”



