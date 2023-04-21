Sports cards recovered during shoplifting sting in Hillsboro on Thursday, April 20, 2023 (Courtesy: HPD).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Hillsboro Police Department’s most recent shoplifting sting at the Tanasbourne Town Center ended in multiple arrests.

With the help of retailers, police said five people who were allegedly trying to steal merchandise were nabbed Thursday. Two of the five booked into the Washington County Jail had felony warrants out for their arrest.

Photos shared by HPD show the nearly two dozen packs of sports cards recovered from the operation.

In recent months, law enforcement agencies across the metro area have cracked down on retail theft through blitz operations.

Oregon lawmakers are also considering a bill targeting organized retail theft and would increase jail time for those convicted. Oregon House of Representatives passed Senate Bill 340 on April 11 and sent it to the Oregon State Senate for consideration.

In December, Washington County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Cliff Lascink told KOIN 6 that local stores saw the highest rates of retail theft in August and September since 2018.

“It’s something that’s becoming more prolific in 2022, for sure,” Sgt. Lascink said.