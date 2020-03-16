Squabble over parking space in SE Portland ends with arrest

Circumstances over the dispute were not immediately known

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Three guns were seized from a Southeast Portland home after a heated exchange between two neighbors ended with an arrest.

Police were called to the Brentwood-Darlington neighborhood around 11 p.m. Sunday after police learned a man involved in the argument was in possession of a 12 gauge shot gun.

It was revealed the disturbance was over a parking space, however, circumstances over the dispute were not immediately known.

Jimmie Webb, 52, was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of Menacing, Unlawful use of a Weapon, and Felon in possession of a Weapon.

Investigators later obtained a search warrant for the Webb’s home where they seized three firearms.

No other citations or charges surrounding the incident were reported.