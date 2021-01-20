St. Helens homeowner found dead; Crime team investigating

The body of Stacey Marie Erpelding was found outside her St. Helens home, January 20, 2021 (Columbia County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After a concerned neighbor saw the front door of a woman’s house open for several hours in St. Helens, she called the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies arrived and found the homeowner was dead.

Officials said deputies “searched the home” at 34180 Smith Road “and the surrounding property.” They found the body during that search.

Deputies immediately called for medics and began giving the woman, Stacey Marie Erpelding, emergency aid. But she was dead when medics arrived.

The Columbia County Major Crimes Team arrived at the scene along with the Oregon State Police Crime Lab.

The investigation continues. No further information is available at this time.