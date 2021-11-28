St. Helens Police investigates rash of vehicle break-ins

Police are asking anyone with information, or any additional victims, to come forward

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The St. Helens Police Department is investigating 13 reports of vehicle break-ins, two stolen vehicles, and another report of people checking vehicle door handles. Police said all these instances occurred Sunday morning and investigators think they are all connected.

Police said the investigation first began at around 4:15 a.m. Sunday when someone reported a suspicious white SUV near Edna Barr Lane. The person told police that five people had gotten out of the vehicle and were testing door handles of cars in the neighborhood.

Officers arrived and searched the area, but did not find the suspects or the white SUV.

Since that initial report early Sunday morning, St. Helens officers have taken 13 reports of vehicles that were broken into and had items stolen from inside.

All the vehicles that were broken into were unlocked, police said.

Investigators said a black 2021 Jeep Wrangler and a white 2015 Honda Civic were also reported as stolen.

Police believe all these crimes are related to the same group of suspects.

Residents in the Elk Meadows neighborhood, Parkwood neighborhood, Crestwood Village, Noble Road neighborhood, and Charming Way neighborhood all reported crimes.

Anyone with information about the case, or anyone who believes they are a victim of a car prowl or car theft should call the St. Helens Police Department at (503) 397-1521.

Police remind the public to always lock their vehicles, park them in a garage or behind a locked gate if possible, or park them in a well-lit area. They also say valuables should never be left inside vehicles where they are visible from the outside.