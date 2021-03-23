Police ID man killed by hit-run driver near St Johns Bridge

Roy Bennett Jr. is facing a second-degree murder charge

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Errol Rees, 57, was killed in a hit-run near St. Johns. He was publicly identified on March 23, 2021 (PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police have identified the man who was killed by a hit-and-run driver last week near the St. Johns Bridge.

Officers said Tuesday the driver left 57-year-old Errol Rees of Washington County with serious, life-threatening injuries after the crash on Friday afternoon at North Crawford Street under the North Philadelphia Avenue bridge ramp viaduct.

Roy Bennett Jr. was arrested the following day in a stolen vehicle in Northeast Portland, police said. Rees died on Sunday and 29-year-old Bennett was charged with second-degree murder.

PPB said the investigation remains open. Anyone with information about the incident, is urged to contact Detective Ryan Foot at 503-823-0781 or Detective Travis Law at 503-823-0395.

PPB Lt. Greg Pashley said Rees’ death marked the 22nd homicide so far this year.

