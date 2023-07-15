PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The man shot to death July 9 in the St. Johns neighborhood was publicly identified Saturday as police confirmed the case remains open and active.
Tyrell W. Martin’s death was ruled a homicide. The Portland resident was 26. Police were called to the scene on North Fessenden around 9:50 p.m. that night and said Martin was dead when they arrived.
No arrests in the case have yet been made. Anyone with information should reference case number 23-180586 and contact Detective Joseph Corona or Detective Jennifer Hertzler.
- Joseph.Corona@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503.823.0508
- Jennifer.Hertzler@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503.823.1040
