Tyrell Martin, 26, was shot to death in Portland July 9, 2023. (Undated photo via PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The man shot to death July 9 in the St. Johns neighborhood was publicly identified Saturday as police confirmed the case remains open and active.

Tyrell W. Martin’s death was ruled a homicide. The Portland resident was 26. Police were called to the scene on North Fessenden around 9:50 p.m. that night and said Martin was dead when they arrived.

No arrests in the case have yet been made. Anyone with information should reference case number 23-180586 and contact Detective Joseph Corona or Detective Jennifer Hertzler.

