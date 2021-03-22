St Johns hit and run suspect faces 2nd degree murder charge

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A driver who left a pedestrian in North Portland with serious, life-threatening injuries last week now faces an attempted murder charge following the victim’s death Sunday.

On the afternoon of Friday, March 19, police received word of an injury crash at North Crawford Street under the North Philadelphia Avenue bridge ramp viaduct. Officers found a person with serious injuries and was eventually taken to a hospital by ambulance.

The driver of the vehicle involved left the scene.

Upon further investigation, the Portland Police Bureau determined Roy Bennett Jr., 29 ,to be the driver. He has been accused of intentionally crashing into the victim and then leaving the scene and was charged with one count of murder in the second degree; one count of failure to perform the duties of a driver; and one count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle for his alleged role in the incident.

Police also said the vehicle Bennett Jr. drove when he struck the 57-year-old victim was stolen.

PPB said the investigation remains open. Anyone with information about the incident, is urged to contact Detective Ryan Foot at 503-823-0781 or Detective Travis Law at 503-823-0395.