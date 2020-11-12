St. Johns homicide remains unsolved 5 years later

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Five years later, the homicide of a 19-year-old man from Vancouver remains unsolved.

Dalton Marshall. (PPB)

Around 2 a.m. on November 12, 2015, Portland police responded to the intersection of North Bruce Avenue and Hudson Street on a report that a man was down in the street, bleeding and unconscious. The victim, identified as Dalton Marshall, suffered from a gunshot wound and died at the scene.

After conducting an autopsy, the Oregon State Medical Examiner determined his death to be a homicide.

Police believe Marshall was socializing along North Interstate before his death. KOIN 6 News spoke with a man who said he was in the area that night when he heard a shooting in the distance. The person who called 911 told officers the man was in the street, face down and bleeding.

No arrests have been made and there is no suspect information.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 cash for information that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime. Sumbit an anonymous tip online.