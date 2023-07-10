PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was found dead Sunday night after a shooting in the St. John’s neighborhood, authorities said.

According to Portland police, officers responded to a shooting report on North Fessenden Street just before 9:50 p.m. where they arrived and find a man dead.

Officials confirmed that no suspects have been found yet.

Little information is available about the incident, but police are asking anyone with information to contact police.

