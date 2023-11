PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person died Tuesday night after a shooting in the St. Johns neighborhood, officials said.

According to Portland police, officers responded just before 6:30 p.m. to North Portland Road where they found a person who had been shot.

Despite attempting life-saving measures, the victim passed away after being transported to a local hospital.

No arrests have been made yet and anyone with information is asked to contact police.