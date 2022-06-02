PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The man who was recently shot and killed in Portland’s St. John’s neighborhood has been identified.

Police responded to North Columbia Boulevard just after 6 a.m. on Friday, May 27, where they found Charles M. Edwards, Sr dead inside his home.

The medical examiner has confirmed his death was a homicide by gunshot.

An arrest has yet to be made in the case, nearly a week after the shooting occurred. Police has still not released any suspect information.

Gerald Wood, who lives nearby, told KOIN 6 News he was watching TV late at night when he heard two gunshots. Other neighbors said they also heard two “pops”.

Wood said he stayed inside after hearing the noises.



“Last night I didn’t go out, I heard the ‘bang, bang,’ and I stayed in the dark to see if I could see someone walking around,” Wood said. “I looked around I didn’t see any silhouettes.”

PPB says in total, there have been 39 homicides in Portland so far this year — 37 of which were shootings.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact Detective Tony Harris at Tony.Harris@portlandoregon.gov, 503.823.0441, or Detective Shaye Samora Shaye.Samora@portlandoregon.gov 503.823.0768.