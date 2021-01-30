St. Johns shooting victim identified; suspect remains at large

Christina Gomez, 24, was killed in St. Johns on Thursday, January 28 (Portland Police Bureau)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The woman killed in Thursday’s St. Johns shooting has been identified as 24-year-old Christina Gomez, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Gomez’s body was found near the 9500 block of N Buchanan Avenue just after 4:30 a.m. following a report of shots fired.

The Medical Examiner determined Gomez died of a gunshot wound and ruled her death a homicide, PPB said in a release Saturday.

PPB did not release any information about a suspect.

Police said the circumstances surrounding Gomez’s death were still under investigation, however all parties involved in the incident have been identified and interviewed. More information will be released by PPB Homicide Detectives or the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office when appropriate.