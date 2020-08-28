Stabbing closes NW Couch in Portland’s Old Town

Victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

A Portland police vehicle behind a police line. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was rushed to a hospital after being stabbed Thursday evening in Northwest Portland’s Old Town district, police said.

Officers responded to the 200 block of NW Couch Street just before 6:30 p.m. and found a man with a stab wound, the Portland Police Bureau said. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Police detained a suspect and said there was no threat to the community. NW Couch was temporarily closed from NW 1st Avenue to NW 2nd Avenue.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call police at 503.823.3333.

