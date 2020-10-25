Stabbing in Buckman neighborhood leaves 1 dead

Portland Police at the scene of a crime (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was killed in the Buckman neighborhood early Sunday following a reported stabbing.

The Portland Police Bureau responded to the attack in the 300 block of SE 12th Avenue around 2 a.m. Medical personnel who arrived on scene tended to the victim who died a short time later.

The cause of the death will be determined by the Oregon State Medical Examiner at a later time and date, PPB said in a release.

Homicide detectives have urged anyone with information to contact Detective Ryan Foote at 503-823-0781 or Detective Travis Law at 503-823-0395.