Stabbing in SW Portland, suspect at large

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was stabbed in Southwest Portland and rushed to a hospital Tuesday evening, and no suspect is in custody at this time.
The stabbing happened around 6 p.m. in the 1700 block of SW Morrison.
No other information is available at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call PPB at 503.823.3333.
KOIN 6 News will update this story as events develop.
