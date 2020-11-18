Stabbing in SW Portland, suspect at large

Crime

Stabbing happened at SW Morrison and 16th.

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

One person was stabbed at SW Morrison and 16th in Portland, November 17, 2020 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was stabbed in Southwest Portland and rushed to a hospital Tuesday evening, and no suspect is in custody at this time.

The stabbing happened around 6 p.m. in the 1700 block of SW Morrison.

No other information is available at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call PPB at 503.823.3333.

KOIN 6 News will update this story as events develop.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss