Live Now
Watch KOIN 6 News streaming now

Stabbing in Wilco parking lot leaves 1 hurt, 1 arrested

Crime

Vancouver police said there's no threat to the public

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man witnesses said was acting erratically is in Vancouver police custody after allegedly stabbing one person in the parking lot of a Wilco store.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries. Witnesses said he was stabbed with a box cutter.

It’s not clear at this time what led up to the assault at the store at 162nd. The suspect’s name has not been released.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Vancouver police.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss