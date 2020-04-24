Stabbing in Wilco parking lot leaves 1 hurt, 1 arrested

Vancouver police said there's no threat to the public

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man witnesses said was acting erratically is in Vancouver police custody after allegedly stabbing one person in the parking lot of a Wilco store.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries. Witnesses said he was stabbed with a box cutter.

It’s not clear at this time what led up to the assault at the store at 162nd. The suspect’s name has not been released.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Vancouver police.