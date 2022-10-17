PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A stabbing in the Hollywood district has led to the death of a man, while a woman is now in the hospital with injuries, Portland police said. The attack was committed in the early hours of the morning of Monday.

Officers responded to a call in Northeast Portland, where police said they found an injured man and woman. Although first aid was administered upon arrival, the man died at the scene. PPB said the hospitalized woman’s injuries are non-life-threatening.

The identity of the victims have yet to be released.

PPB said a man has been detained.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to contact Detective Meghan Burkeen at 503-823-2092, Meghan.Burkeen@police.portlandoregon.gov or Detective Steve Gandy Stephen.Gandy@police.portlandoregon.gov, and reference case number 22-278556.

Police are currently investigating and have closed Northeast Weilder Street from 42nd Avenue to 43rd Avenue.