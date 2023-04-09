Name of the victim not yet released

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One man was stabbed to death in Southeast Portland early Sunday evening and one person was detained, police said.

The stabbing happened around 6:40 p.m. near SE Washington and Water, police said. The man was dead when officers arrived.

Authorities said no other suspects are currently being sought.

The names of the victim or the person detained have not yet been released. The investigation remains open and active and anyone with information is asked to contact PPB Detective Shaye Samora at 503.823.0768 or by email, shaye.samora@police.portlandoregon.gov or Detective Tony Harris at 503.823.0441 or by email at tony.harris@police.portlandoregon.gov

The case number is 23-91797.