Two people were stabbed near the SE Flavel MAX station in Portland, September 2, 2023 (KOIN)

One person taken by ambulance for treatment

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people were stabbed in Southeast Portland near a MAX station early Saturday night, sending one person to the hospital and a heavy police presence to the area.

The stabbing happened in the Lents area, around 9500 SE Flavel Street, near I-205 and not far from Johnson Creek.

One person was taken by ambulance to the hospital while the other was treated on scene.

TriMet said there are delays on the Green Line because of a “security issue.” TriMet officials said shuttle buses are serving stations between SE Holgate Blvd and Clackamas Town Center for the time being.

