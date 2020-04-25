Hwy 219 reopens following standoff with officers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A standoff closed a portion of Highway 219, south of Hillsboro, for over an hour Friday evening, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers first responded to a report of a domestic disturbance involving a weapon, but the situation escalated. Highway 219 was closed between SW Midway Road and SW Scholls Ferry Road and a heavy police presence lined the road.

Shortly after 6 p.m. the sheriff’s office announced via Twitter that a suspect had been arrested and the incident was over. The details on the standoff and the people involved have not been released by authorities.

The highway has been reopened to traffic.

This is a developing story.