Crime spree, stolen Audi leads to 5 arrests in Beaverton

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KOIN) — A stolen Audi from northern Washington led Beaverton police to arrest 5 males linked to multiple crimes that have 4 other jurisdictions investigating.

The 5 — both adults and juveniles — were arrested Tuesday at the Beaverton Town Square Fred Meyer, said Beaverton Police Officer Jeremy Shaw.

The separate crimes happened Tuesday and authorities believe the suspects live in northern Washington.

The names and ages of the suspects have not been released but Shaw said they could face charges of robbery, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, identity theft and fraudulent use of a credit card.

We just took 5 people into custody after committing multiple crimes in Washington County yesterday and today. More info will be released once we conduct interviews. This vehicle was stolen out of Washington. pic.twitter.com/davtIHqO7t — Beaverton Police (@BeavertonPolice) November 12, 2019

Brian Kruhm, a nearby store owner, said he and his employees were in the middle of the lunch hour when they noticed heavy police activity. They said at least 8 police cars surrounded a black Audi in front of the Papa Murphy’s.

“I heard some yelling outside and we looked up to see several officers with guns drawn with an individual with his hands behind his back,” said Kruhm.

Kruhm ordered his employees to the back of the store and locked the door as police took all 5 suspects into custody.

“It’s not something you see around here every day,” he said. “We were surprised, somewhat scared and I told my employees to stay in the back because I didn’t know what might be happening.”

The Audi was towed from the parking lot on Tuesday night. According to the auto center that sold the car, it belongs to someone in Lynnwood, Washington.

Officers said it was stolen within the past few days but the suspects were arrested for several different crimes in the region.

The investigation is ongoing. Police told KOIN 6 News the suspects will likely face additional charges.