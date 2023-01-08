A stolen car, body armor and oxycodone were found at a motel in the 2600 block of NE 82nd, January 8, 2023 (PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 31-year-old man faces 3 felonies after his arrest Sunday morning outside a Southeast Portland motel by officers checking on a suspicious vehicle.

Shortly before 11 a.m., officers spotted the car at a motel in the 2600 block of NE 82nd, police told KOIN 6 News. The car turned out to be stolen and the driver, later identified as Marcus Smith, allegedly ran and tossed a gun into bushes at McDaniel High School.

Smith was arrested. His passenger in the car was wearing body armor, officials said, but did not divulge any other details about the passenger.

The gun was recovered and Smith was booked into the Multnomah County Jail. He faces 2 felonies for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and a felony charge of delivering oxycodone.

Smith also faces 2 misdemeanors, unlawful possession of a gun and interfering with a peace officer.

No further information is available.