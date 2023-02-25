PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Four teens were detained in the early hours of Saturday after they allegedly crashed a stolen car and tried to run off, Portland police said.

The car was spotted around NE 122nd and Sandy by police. But the car crashed and the youths were captured by officers.

Three of the teens are juveniles, officials said. Two were released to their guardians while the other was held in juvenile detention.

The fourth person, 18-year-old Derrontae Nizare Hunt, was booked at Multnomah County Jail for possession of a stolen motor vehicle. He was later released on his own recognizance.

No further information is available at this time.