PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A reckless driver in a stolen car who fled from a traffic stop in Southeast Portland was eventually arrested and found to have 2 loaded guns, 9 knives and hatchet with him, police said on Saturday.

The incident happened a little after 7 p.m. Friday around SE Division and 112th, authorities said. When the driver, later identified as Dylan L. Rhoades, originally took off, police on the ground didn’t pursue. But the Air Support Unit did.

Rhoades allegedly kept speeding and running red lights, nearly hitting several other drivers, police said. A spike strip deflated his tires and Rhoades allegedly got out of one car and into another near the 7300 block of SE 83rd.

That car was stopped and Rhoades was arrested, officials said.

The 22-year-old now faces 8 charges: unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, attempt to elude by car and on foot, reckless driving, criminal mischief and 2 counts of unlawful possession of a gun.

The stolen car was returned to its owner, police said.