PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One man was arrested and a woman remains at large after allegedly pulling a gun on a person who spotted his stolen car and confronted them Sunday morning.

The incident actually began on Thursday when the car was stolen, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said. Around 10:20 a.m. Sunday, the car’s owner spotted it on NW 185th and West Union Boulevard. He pulled up next to his stolen car and told the occupants it was stolen.

They took off and pulled into the Rock Creek 185 Apartments, officials said. As the victim followed and drove closer to his stolen car, one of the people pointed a gun. The victim took off as the gun-pointer followed on foot.

Deputies responded quickly to the apartment complex and found the alleged gunman, later identified as Derek Nebreja of Beaverton.

However the other person in the stolen car, Leelani Hola of Portland, remains on the loose. Hola, 33, is 5-feet-7 and 175 pounds.

The 34-year-old Nebreja is in the Washington County Jail for robbery, unlawful use of a weapon, menacing, being a felon in possession of a gun, possession of a burglary tool and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

The case remains open and active.