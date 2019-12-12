Stolen car pursuit ends when K9 tracks pair to trailer

Deputies tracked a stolen Subura Legacy to a property off Woodard Road in east Multnomah County, Dec. 12, 2019. (Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office)

Two people were arrested at a property off Woodard Road in east Multnomah County

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people were arrested Wednesday morning after the driver of a stolen car barricaded himself in a camper trailer in rural Multnomah County, authorities said.

Deputies were called to an area near Springdale about a disturbance, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office. They found a stolen Subaru Legacy parked in the 800 block of Ogden Road but the driver sped off.

Spike strips were eventually used to flatten one of the car’s tires but the driver kept going.

Deputies found the car on a property off Woodard Road. A K9 helped deputies search the area and the driver was found hiding in a trailer.

Deputies arrested two people — 31-year-old Ronnie M. Stolin and 30-year-old Kaylynn M. Hall — both of whom had existing warrants for arrest.

Stolin was wanted for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and now faces a second count. He’s also facing a charge of unlawful delivery of heroin.

Hall is accused of interfering with a police officer. She was wanted on a previous charge of carrying a concealed weapon.

No one was hurt and the stolen car was towed, deputies said.

Mugshots of (left) Ronnie M. Stolin, 31, and (right) Kaylynn M. Hall, 30, Dec. 12, 2019. (Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office)