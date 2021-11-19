Stolen car, stolen dogs ditched by Portland thief

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Every morning before sun up, Terri Ferrario loads up her dogs and heads from Southeast Portland toward the Columbia River Gorge to hike. But Friday turned out differently.

After putting Pella and Brooklyn in her car, she went inside to get her third dog. As she walked back to her car she noticed another car pull up. A man got out and, she said, he headed for her driver’s side door.

“I was coming into the passenger side and I just started screaming and running to the car and I’m like, ‘Stop you can’t do this!’ and he got to it in and just pulled off with the two cars,” Ferrario told KOIN 6 News. “I was just standing there devastated, in shock, watching my car off with these two kiddos that are my babies, not knowing what was going to happen to them.”

She called police, who took a report. She also called her colleagues. Even though it was 4:30 a.m., they jumped into action to help find her dogs.

“They were on top of it. They were just amazing,” she said.

But it was ultimately a call to Animal Control that reunited Ferrario with her dogs. She said the thief ditched the car at a nearby apartment complex and left the dogs inside. A concerned resident called Animal Control, who in turn called Ferrario.

“She sounded a little testy to me. She was, like, ‘You need to get your dogs out of the car.’ I said, ‘Oh my gosh! You have my dogs and my car?’ And she was, like, ‘Yes, you need to get these dogs out of the car right now.’ I’m, like, ‘Where is my car?’ She said, ‘It’s in front of your apartment.’ I’m, like, ‘What are you talking about? I don’t know where my car is at.’ And then we finally realized, I said, ‘My car has been stolen with my dogs in it.'”

Their brief misunderstanding was cleared up. Pella and Brooklyn are safely back home.

Ferrario said the car was ransacked and some papers were stolen out of her glovebox. She said she wanted to tell her story so people will be more aware of their surroundings — and don’t leave your car alone and running for even a second.