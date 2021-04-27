Deputies stop stolen car in Cornelius, find bomb in trunk

(Left) An explosive device found inside the trunk of a stolen car stopped by deputies in Cornelius on Tuesday, April 27, 2021; (right) a booking photo of Robert Larson. (Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Deputies pulled over a stolen car Tuesday evening in Cornelius and found an explosive device inside the trunk.

The stolen Acura TL was stopped near the intersection of South Beech Street and South 20th Avenue shortly before 6:30 p.m., the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies detained three passengers and the driver, whom they identified as 34-year-old Robert Larsen.

While searching the car, deputies found what they suspected was an explosive device in the trunk. They backed away and closed off the area.

The Portland Police Bureau’s Explosive Disposal Unit was called in to help. The device was safely secured after more than three hours and streets were reopened.

Experts confirmed the next day that the device was about three-quarters of a pound of explosive powder.

Larsen was booked into the Washington County Jail for possession of a stolen vehicle, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and possession of a destructive device.