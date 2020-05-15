Stolen cell phone leads to bike chop shop in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A stolen cell phone led Portland police to a bicycle chop shop and the arrest of 2 people, one of whom was described by authorities as a “prolific burglar.”

The investigation began Wednesday when a homeowner called police to report a stolen bike and cell phone. Home surveillance video helped investigators look at the suspects and the cell phone was tracked to the 6500 block of SE Powell.

On Thursday, police went to that spot and found the bike chop shop around a tent in the 6000 block of SE Powell. About 15 bikes and bike frames were found at the camp, including one bike valued at $4000 that had been stolen May 6.

Two men were arrested after a bike chop shop was found in the 6000 block of SE Powell, May 14, 2020 (PPB)

Juan Garcia Cortes, Craig Stephens, May 15, 2020 (Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office)

Two men were arrested after a bike chop shop was found in the 6000 block of SE Powell, May 14, 2020 (PPB)

Two men were arrested after a bike chop shop was found in the 6000 block of SE Powell, May 14, 2020 (PPB)

Two men were arrested after a bike chop shop was found in the 6000 block of SE Powell, May 14, 2020 (PPB)

The “prolific burglar,” Juan Gacia Cortes was arrested, as was Craig Stephens.

Cortes, 35, now faces 10 counts of burglary plus criminal mischief, theft and an outstanding warrant. Stephens, 46, faces a burglary charge.

The $4000 Cannondale bike was returned to its owner. The other bikes are being held by police pending follow-up in the investigation.

PPB Bike Theft Task Force