Stolen F-150 hits 3 cars, slams into tree; felon arrested

Anthony DeHerrera is accused of driving this stolen Ford F-150 and crashing into 3 cars and a tree, December 23, 2021 (Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A felon allegedly driving a stolen truck hit 3 cars, including 2 police cars, before crashing into a tree after trying to elude police in the early hours of Wednesday, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said.

It began around 3 a.m. in the 16000 block of NW Brugger Road in Bethany when a driver spotted someone trying to get a Ford F-150 unstuck from a field. That driver helped get the F-150 unstuck. But the pickup driver backed into the other driver’s car and took off.

Deputies were called about the hit-and-run and spotted the truck as it ran a red light in Hillsboro. When a deputy put the lights-and-siren on, officials said, the F-150 sped off.

Later a Hillsboro officer spotted the F-150 getting on Hwy 26 and followed it until it got off at NW Barnes. Authorities said the pickup then went into a parking lot near Providence St. Vincent’s Hospital.

When the F-150 came out of the parking lot it hit a Beaverton police car and caused minor damage. That officer said the F-150 driver intentionally hit him, but the officer was not hurt.

Once again, lights-and-sirens were used, this time by a Washington County deputy and a Hillsboro officer and again the F-150 took off.

The driver, later identified as Anthony DeHerrera, turned into a hotel parking lot on NW Cornell, then turned and began to fishtail. That’s when, officials said, DeHerrera lost control, sideswiped a Hillsboro police car and slammed into a tree.

The Hillsboro officer wasn’t hurt.

DeHerrera, 35, was arrested without incident. He was first taken to a hospital as a precaution before being taken to the Washington County Jail, where he was booked on 13 charges:

Felony fleeing or attempt to elude, 2 counts of failing to perform the duties of a driver, 3 counts of unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, and single counts of attempted assault, reckless driving, reckless endangerment, DUII, possession of weapons by certain felons, possession of a stolen vehicle and theft.