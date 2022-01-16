Stolen Ford pulls ATM out of Hillsboro credit union

A stolen Ford F350 was used to pull an ATM out of First Tech Credit Union in Hillsboro, January 16, 2022 (Hillsboro PD)

No one in custody at this time

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A stolen Ford F350 was used to pull out an ATM from a Hillsboro credit union in the early hours of Sunday, causing an extensive amount of damage in the process.

Around 3:25 a.m., someone called police to report the crime in progress, Hillsboro police said. Officers rushed to the First Tech Credit Union, 5860 NE Cornell Road, and found a 2006 Ford F-350 with a chain hooked to it.

The chain was attached to the ATM and the pickup pulled it out. Authorities said the ATM was severely damaged by whoever was trying to get inside. But officials did not say whether the thief actually got any money.

Investigators found out the Ford F350 was stolen just a few minutes before the crime.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hillsboro PD at 503.681.6190. The case numbers are #22-937 and #22-938.