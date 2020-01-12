Stolen guns seized, 2 men arrested in traffic stops

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Police made separate traffic stops that led to the arrest of 2 men and the seizure of 2 stolen guns in the same day.

Around 1:30 on Saturday afternoon, officers noticed a suspect that they believed had eluded police in a previous felony. They stopped the suspect’s car at Northeast Alberta Street and Northeast 32nd Place where they then arrested him. They found a loaded handgun underneath the seat which they determined to be stolen.

The suspect was identified as Robert Thomas. The 29-year-old was booked on previous charges for attempt to elude by vehicle, and new charges for felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, and possession of a loaded firearm in a public place.

Nearly 9 hours later that day, officers noticed another car of interest in a past case near Southeast 92nd Avenue and Southeast Division Street. Once they stopped the car for a registration violation, the officers searched the car and found a semiautomatic handgun — also determined to be stolen.

The driver was identified as 18-year-old Charlie Borbon, who was then booked on charges including unlawful possession of a firearm, theft, and possession of a loaded firearm in public.