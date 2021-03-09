Stolen SUV chase ends in Gresham; 1 arrested, 2 sought

Deputies recovered this stolen SUV after a pursuit that ended in Gresham, March 9, 2021. (MSCO)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One man was arrested and deputies were still searching for two other suspects Tuesday evening after a pursuit that ended in Gresham, deputies said.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said authorities pursued the suspects through several communities in eastern Multnomah County. One man was eventually arrested and deputies found two guns and recovered a stolen SUV.

Two suspects were still being sought Tuesday evening. Officials said Gresham police would continue high-visibility patrols near NE Kane Drive and SE Stark Street.

