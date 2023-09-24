PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A pair of Portland women were repeatedly arrested for mail theft and numerous other charges after they were caught driving a stolen U-Haul around Washington County on two separate occasions during the month of September, authorities say.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies first stopped 31-year-old Brandie Marie Jones Stone and 40-year-old Jessica Bryana Van Wechel in a U-Haul on Sept. 2 after they allegedly stole items from a grocery store on Cornell Road around 12:45 a.m.

Upon searching the truck, deputies allegedly found stolen mail, fake IDs, fake credit cards, drugs, and a stolen gun. Following the stop, Van Wechel was arrested for theft and Stone was arrested for a series of charges, including: Identity theft, possession of a fake ID, 15 counts of mail theft, meth possession, theft, unlawful possession of a firearm, three counts of giving false information to law enforcement and three outstanding warrants in Washington County.

The duo was stopped in Washington County for a second time at 7 a.m. on Sept. 23, after a resident in the Cedar Hills neighborhood told authorities that they saw a woman exit the passenger side of a U-Haul van and break into a community mailbox. Another resident followed the van before WCSO deputies and the Beaverton Police stopped the vehicle near Farmington Road and Watson Avenue in Beaverton. During the second stop, authorities determined that the U-Haul van’s Arizona license plate was fake.

“Deputies learned the Arizona license plate was a forgery and had been printed onto a piece of sheet metal,” the WCSO said. “The U-Haul was reported stolen in Portland earlier in September.”

Following the traffic stop, deputies allegedly found burglary tools, stolen mail and meth inside the U-Haul van. Stone and Van Wechel both had arrest warrants at the time of the second stop and were both taken into custody.

Van Wechel, who was driving the U-Haul, was arrested for unlawful use of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, mail theft, forgery, supplying contraband, and existing arrest warrants. She was also found to be concealing heroin when she was booked into the Washington County Jail, authorities say.

Stone was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle, mail theft, felony meth possession, criminal mischief, possession of burglary tools and existing warrants.

Both traffic stops remain under investigation. Deputies say that additional charges may be added to the cases.