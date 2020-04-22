Stolen U-Haul used in theft of WaveRunners in Gresham

The U-Haul was recovered but the 4 WaveRunners and 2 trailers are still missing

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Someone stole four WaveRunners and officers need your help finding them.

A stolen U-Haul truck was used to take the WaveRunners as well as two trailers from Gresham Powersports on April 16, the Gresham Police Department said.

The U-Haul was found on Monday along with three lawnmowers stolen from another business but the WaveRunners and trailers—altogether worth over $56,000—were still missing by Tuesday.

A stolen U-Haul recovered with stolen lawn mowers inside. (Gresham Police Department)

The stolen items include two 2020 Yamaha VX Cruiser HO Silver/Yellow, a 2020 Yamaha FX Cruiser HO Red/White, a 2020 Yamaha GP 1800R Blue/Silver and two Karavan WC-2450-84-L trailers.

If you know anything about the stolen items, please call Detective Boyd at 503.618.2658.