PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Portland Police Bureau’s Stolen Vehicle Operations team conducted a 10-hour mission in ‘deeply impacted’ neighborhoods, leading police to make 22 stops and recovering nine stolen vehicles, authorities said.

Part of the SVO team focused on the Roseway and Madison South neighborhoods from Northeast 72nd Avenue to Interstate 205 between NE Sandy Boulevard and NW Halsey Street on March 19, officials said.

The other part of the team focused on the Lents, Mt. Scott-Arleta and Brentwood Darlington neighborhoods from Northeast 72nd Ave. to I-205 between SE Foster Road to SE Clatsop St.

“This proved to be the most successful stolen vehicle ratio the team has experienced,” PPB said in a Monday press release.

In addition to the nine stolen vehicle recoveries, Sunday’s mission also resulted in seven arrests, eight citations and 11 warrants serviced — with six vehicles eluding and three suspects eluding on foot, according to PPB.

Officials added seven vehicles were towed, seven drivers did not have valid driving privileges and three vehicles were uninsured.

Over the last several months, PPB says the SVO team has conducted 18 stolen vehicle operations which in total include: 131 stolen vehicles, 207 custodies and 27 recovered guns. During the missions, 122 vehicles eluded, 135 vehicles were towed and 147 citations were issued.

