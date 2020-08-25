Store owner pleads for help after break-ins go unsolved

Still photo of the suspected thieves who were caught on camera at Billy Galaxy. (Courtesy Billy Galaxy)

Billy Galaxy said the response from police has been hit or miss

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A downtown business owner said he has lost thousands of dollars after thieves broke in and feels police have not done enough for his case. In taking matters into his own hands, he has started a social media campaign to garner support for his cause.

“We are a strictly vintage, pop-culture and collectible shop,” explained Billy Galaxy, owner of Billy Galaxy Vintage Toys and Collectibles. “We sell vintage toys, comic books, and other memorabilia related to movies, TV, shows—things like that.”

The shop has been operating in downtown Portland since 1995.

“I think we are one of the longer-running, independent businesses in downtown Portland,” said Galaxy.

Last month, thieves broke in, twice, and stole about $25,000-worth of items from their storage area. But, with the help of fellow collectors, they did some investigating.

“This was a large loss for us and we actually have the identity of the thieves—a whole file of information that we tracked down on our own,” said Galaxy. Plus, the break-in was caught on camera.

Galaxy said all of this information was given to police, but little has been done to move the investigation forward. Ongoing protests have tied up resources and made it more difficult for police to respond to other calls. Galaxy said the response has been hit or miss.

“I understand they are stretched very thin and are lacking resources right now and I am not expecting them to do investigating. The investigating is done. They just need someone to run this down,” said Galaxy.

On Monday, Galaxy started a social media campaign for people to call in and write to local elected officials to keep the pressure on.

“The criminals who did this, they are aware we know where the items are stored. So by the police doing nothing, it is essentially giving license to these people to do what they like,” he said. “They are taking stuff and nobody is stopping them.”