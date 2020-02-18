Stranger admits 2019 kidnapping in Pearl District

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN ) — A man originally arraigned on 28 charges for breaking into an apartment in the Pearl District and trying to rape two women pleaded guilty Tuesday in Multnomah County to kidnapping.

Jason Stewart changed his plea and admitted he attacked the women in an apartment in the 1500 block of NW 14th Avenue on January 6, 2019. He pleaded guilty to second-degree kidnapping, first-degree burglary and coercion.

He’s expected to be sentenced to 10 years in prison on May 18, 2020.

Stewart, who was a stranger to the women, attacked the first woman in the complex, strangled her, tried to rape her and sexually abused her multiple times. When the woman yelled for help, another resident came out with a baseball bat. Stewart fled.

He also approached another woman and grabbed her face and neck when she tried to go into the same apartment building.