Stranger admits 2019 kidnapping in Pearl District

Crime

Jason Stewart expected to get 10 years in prison

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Jason Ray Stewart mug 01162019_1547668661782.jpg.jpg

Jason Ray Stewart, January 2019 (Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN ) — A man originally arraigned on 28 charges for breaking into an apartment in the Pearl District and trying to rape two women pleaded guilty Tuesday in Multnomah County to kidnapping.

Jason Stewart changed his plea and admitted he attacked the women in an apartment in the 1500 block of NW 14th Avenue on January 6, 2019. He pleaded guilty to second-degree kidnapping, first-degree burglary and coercion.

He’s expected to be sentenced to 10 years in prison on May 18, 2020.

Stewart, who was a stranger to the women, attacked the first woman in the complex, strangled her, tried to rape her and sexually abused her multiple times. When the woman yelled for help, another resident came out with a baseball bat. Stewart fled.

He also approached another woman and grabbed her face and neck when she tried to go into the same apartment building.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Headlines

More News

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Twitter News Widget