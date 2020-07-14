Man arrested for grabbing, kissing child near MAX station

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was arrested after allegedly grabbing and kissing a boy near a MAX station in Portland, according to court documents.

The incident occurred on July 10 near the Northeast 60th Avenue MAX station. Court documents say the suspect, Tairu Tamba, is accused of grabbing a boy by the shoulders and then kissing the child’s neck at least seven times. The boy pushed Tamba — a stranger — off, saying he was shaking due to how angry and scared he was. The boy then ran back to his nearby apartment to alert his father.

When the boy was running back to the apartment, Tamba reportedly followed after him. Once the boy closed the door, Tamba began banging on it.

The boy’s father then came outside after the incident seemingly subsided. Once he did, Tamba saw him and began running towards him and his son. The father said he had to use physical force to keep the man away.

When an officer arrived, Tamba was still at the MAX station. When the officer approached the suspect, he reportedly began yelling vulgar things — telling the officer he would rape her and her daughter.

Tamba was arrested and now faces charges of first and third degree sex abuse, harassment and interfering with public transportation.