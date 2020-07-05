Stray bullet narrowly misses sleeping children inside St. Johns home

Suspect fired off at least one shot from a moving vehicle

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A single bullet narrowly missed two young children and an adult sleeping inside a home in the St. Johns neighborhood early Sunday morning.

A shot was fired from a moving vehicle driving down the 6600 block of North Columbia Boulevard just after 12:30 a.m., according to the Portland Police Bureau.

No one was injured in the shooting. The extent of the property damage was not immediately known.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call PPB on the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.