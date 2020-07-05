Stray bullet narrowly misses sleeping children inside St. Johns home

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A single bullet narrowly missed two young children and an adult sleeping inside a home in the St. Johns neighborhood early Sunday morning.
A shot was fired from a moving vehicle driving down the 6600 block of North Columbia Boulevard just after 12:30 a.m., according to the Portland Police Bureau.
No one was injured in the shooting. The extent of the property damage was not immediately known.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call PPB on the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.