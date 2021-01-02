Stray bullet pierces teen’s bedroom window in NE Portland

A stray bullet went through the bedroom window of a teen in NE Portland, January 1, 2021 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — “People like me shouldn’t have to fear for safety in their own home.”

That’s what 15-year-old Wendy Ortiz-Vargas said Friday, hours after stray bullets pierced her bedroom walls at her family’s home in Northeast Portland.

Francisco Gonzales and his family have lived in the home near NE 131st Place and Sandy for 10 years. But he said they no longer feel safe there. He said they were all home on New Year’s Eve when a bullet pierced Wendy’s bedroom window.

“We finished dinner and I came to sit on the couch. My daughter went into her room. Around 9:50 p.m. we hear the shot,” Gonzales told KOIN 6 News. “I thought she was hurt because she was crying and shaking.”

“She came running out in panic, full-on panic attack on the floor, on her knees, really scared,” said her 19-year-old sister Evelyn. “I came running out from my room and she was on the floor and I looked over and I was like, ‘Mom! Dad! It’s a gunshot! It’s like an actual bullet went through the window.'”

The family said it’s normal to hear gunfire in the neighborhood. Wendy sleeps below her full-size bed every night on a pallet of sleeping bags and blankets because she is terrified fo being shot in her own room.

Last year, Gonzales said, he tried to sell his home but couldn’t because the property value dropped too low because of the crime in the area.

“They check the record of the area and the shooting and my house dropped down. So I can’t move,” he said.

After the bullet went through his daughter’s bedroom, Gonzales said a Portland police officer showed up to investigate. Home surveillance video showed at least 8 flashes from what he said were more gunshots fired off after the police left his home.

Authorities said bullets hit another home about 6 miles away a few hours later. And the shooting of a TriMet bus on Christmas Even was just 2 blocks from the Gonzales home.

Debris from the ceiling and glass from the window scattered in Wendy’s room and on her pallet after the bullet hit. At the time, she was sitting on her sleeping bag and blankets.

She had just put something in her closet and walked back over to sit on the floor and open her journal right before the bullet came through.

“I shouldn’t have to calculate where the gun is going to hit me,” she said. “That shouldn’t happen, no matter how old you are.”

“Nobody’s going to stop me if somebody hurts my daughters, because this is out of line now,” he said. Asked what he would say to Mayor Ted Wheeler and PPB Chief Chuck Lovell, Gonzales answered quickly.

“I want more police.”